Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY pulls back under 100 mark; Fed officials speech eyed

DXY pulls back under 100 mark; Fed officials speech eyed

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The dollar index pulled back under 100 mark on Thursday in Asia but continues to hold around a five month high. Improving risk appetite amid upbeat US data is adding pressure on the greenback. Data yesterday showed private-sector job creation rebounded in October. Private sector employment in the US climbed by 42K in October, compared to the 29K decrease (revised from -32K) recorded in the previous month, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Wednesday. This figure came in better than the estimations of 25K. Meanwhile prolonged US government shutdown, over a month, is also undermining the American currency. Also, Fed Governor Stephen Miran suggested that another rate cut could be appropriate in December, adding, "Policy is too restrictive," and that continuing to run a policy that restrictive is to also run unnecessary risks. This too weighed on DXY, dragging the index under 100 mark and to be trading at the moment at 99.88, down 0.18% on the day. Several Fed officials are due to speak later in the global day that could influence direction for the currency.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nuvama Wealth Management gains on steady Q2 show, announces stock split

Nuvama Wealth Management gains on steady Q2 show, announces stock split

Grasim Inds Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 553 cr

Grasim Inds Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 553 cr

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon