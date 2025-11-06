Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Grasim Inds Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 553 cr

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Grasim Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 75.91% to Rs 553.48 crore on 16.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 39,899.58 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2,510.06 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 37.14% YoY.

EBITDA climbed 29% to Rs 5,217 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 4,056 crore in Q2 FY25, mainly led by higher profitability in the Cement and Chemicals businesses.

Revenue from Cellulosic Fibres business rose 1% YoY to Rs 4,149 crore, Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) sales volume de-grew by 5% YoY at 209 KT due to temporary logistics challenges at Vilayat, which has currently normalized. Cellulosic Fashion Yarn (CFY) sales volumes was up by 3% YoY driven by festive demand, however realisation remains under pressure due to Chinese producers aggressive pricing for the Indian markets.

 

Revenue from chemical business stood at Rs 2,399 crore during the quarter, up 17% YoY , driven by higher volumes in Chlorine Derivatives and better ECU realizations. ECU realisations stood at Rs 32,979/ton, up 8% YoY. Caustic sales volumes stood flattish YoY due to lower production by constrained power availability.

The building material segment reported revenue of Rs 22,253 crore, up 28% YoY, led by overall performance across cement, paints and B2B E-commerce businesses.

Revenue from cement business stood at Rs 19,607 crore, up 20% YoY supported by both higher volumes and improved realisations. consolidated sales volumes stood at 33.85 MT in Q2 FY26, up by 6.9% YoY and ready-mix concrete sales volumes stood at 3.79 million m3, up 26% YoY. UltraTech has announced capacity expansion plans to achieve total grey cement capacity (India + Overseas) of 240.8 MTPA by March 2028 as against current capacity of 192.3 MTPA.

Under the paint business, the company said that Birla Opus continues to gain market share in the Indian decorative paints market, despite industry slowdown. The business has expanded its portfolio to 191 products with over 1,750 SKUs across entire six decorative paints product categories with launch of 13 new products.

The firms B2B E-Commerce business, Birla Pivot reported 15% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth, fuelled by new customer additions, healthy repeat orders and increasing contribution from product categories such as non-ferrous, bitumen, chemicals and tiles & ply.

Revenue from financial service business grew by 3% YoY to Rs 10,569 crore. The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) increased by 29% YoY to Rs 1,77,855 crore. The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 10% YoY to Rs 5,50,240 crore.

Revenue from other business (Textile, Renewables and Incubators) stood at Rs 996 crore and EBITDA stood at Rs 249 crore led by robust performance in the Renewables business. Textiles business revenue grew by 6% YoY at Rs 586 crore, led by festive demand in premium textiles.

Capital expenditure (capex) for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 461 crore. The cumulative capex for paints business stood at Rs 9,727 crore. In Cellulosic Fibres, Phase-1 of 55 KTPA (out of total 110 KTPA) is progressing well and commissioning is targeted by mid-2027.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the acquisition of a 26% equity stake in three special purpose vehicles (SPVs) formed or to be formed as captive user for renewable energy projects.

Further, Rakshit Hargave, CEO, Birla Opus Paints, has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company. Rakshits successor will be announced in due course of time. In the interim, Himanshu Kapania, managing director, will directly oversee the Paints business.

Rakshit Hargave joined the company in November 2021 and has played a significant role at the Birla Opus start-up stage of the Decorative Paints and the initial scaling up of the business. He has helped build a high-performing team and in this 4 Year phase, established six integrated manufacturing facilities, scaled distribution and supply chain networks nationwide

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple Fibre and viscose filament yarn, the largest chlor-alkali, advanced material, linen yarn and fabrics producer in India. The company recently has entered paints business and setting up six plants across pan-India locations.

The counter declined 5.76% to Rs 2,714.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

