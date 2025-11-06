Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Gulf Oil Lubricants India delivered a resilient Q2 FY26 performance, supported by healthy demand across key segments, strong B2C momentum, and record volumes in the OEM category.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 3.2% to Rs 87.13 crore on a 12.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 956.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 3.2% year on year to Rs 117.02 crore during the quarter ended September 2025. EBITDA improved 9.4% to Rs 117.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 107.38 crore posted in the same period last year, reflecting better operational efficiency and product mix. Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO, said, The company delivered a steady performance despite uneven monsoon conditions, achieving lubricant volume growth 23x the industry rate and double-digit revenue growth. He highlighted robust traction in the B2C, B2B, and OEM segments, with the latter recording its highest-ever quarterly volume. The EV charger subsidiary, Tirex, posted 75% revenue growth in H1, driven by new customer wins and expansion from existing clients. He added that the company continues to make progress under its Unlock 2.0 strategy, focusing on premium products, execution excellence, and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, Gulf Oil acquired an additional 14% stake in Tirex Transmission, increasing its total holding to 65%, with an investment outlay of around Rs 38 crore. Tirex reported a 75% revenue growth in H1 FY26 with a topline of Rs 42 crore, reflecting strong demand and new marquee client additions. The strategic move underscores Gulf Oils confidence in Tirexs long-term potential and strengthens its position in the EV charging and e-mobility ecosystem.

 

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL) is part of the transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group. GOLIL sells its lubricant products under the Gulf brand, with sales largely to the automotive sector along with industrial users.

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 3.36% to Rs 1,222.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Saregama India drops after muted Q2 results

Saregama India drops after muted Q2 results

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Delhivery tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Delhivery tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon