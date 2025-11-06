Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Avalon Technologies reported 42.90% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.98 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.48 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.06% to Rs 382.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 33.58 crore, up 43.25%, compared to Rs 23.44 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 38.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, representing a growth of 28.23% compared to Rs 30.1 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA margin reduced to 10.1% in Q2 FY26, down from 11% in the same quarter of the previous year.

 

The order book jumped 25.4% to Rs 1,863 crore as of 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 1,485 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 158.33% to Rs 39.19 crore, while revenue surged 48.74% to Rs 705.77 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.

Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, with a focus on high-value precision-engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full-stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Saregama India drops after muted Q2 results

Saregama India drops after muted Q2 results

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon