Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY regains footing above 97 mark after US jobless claims data

DXY regains footing above 97 mark after US jobless claims data

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The dollar index is adding gains above 97 mark on Friday morning in Asia as US Fed yesterday went ahead with a widely expected 25 bps rate cut but sounded cautious on its approach about further rate cuts this year. Moreover, data overnight showed a drop in new jobless claims, supporting gains in the greenback. The number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 231K for the week ending September 13. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (240K) and was lower than the previous weeks 264K (revised from 263K). The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies rebounded above 97 mark after having briefly dipped below 96 mark during the week. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD were both trading slightly lower amid strength in greenback at $1.1830 and $1.3545 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR futures climb above 60 mark

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR futures climb above 60 mark

India signs agreement with FAO to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India

India signs agreement with FAO to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India

Century Plyboards gains after reappointing Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman & MD

Century Plyboards gains after reappointing Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman & MD

Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon