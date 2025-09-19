Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India signs agreement with FAO to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India

India signs agreement with FAO to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Department of Fisheries (DoF), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) has signed a Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India. In line with this, the Department of Fisheries organized the first webinar yesterday, under the FAOs TCP programme as part of a series of three webinars and physical workshops to build capacity and share global best practices.Abhilaksh Likhi, emphasized that fishing ports are not just physical infrastructures but strategic gateways to economic prosperity, ecological sustainability, and social inclusion. He reiterated the governments vision of developing ecologically healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive fisheries systems to strengthen national food and nutritional security. Emphasizing upon the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms, he highlighted their role in enhancing efficiency and service delivery at fishing ports. He underlined the contribution of flagship schemes like PMMSY and FIDF in driving modernization and stakeholder empowerment and called for collaborative efforts between public and private stakeholders to address climate resilience, traceability, and energy transition in port operations. Welcoming FAOs support in piloting strategic upgrades at Vanakbara ( Diu) and Jakhau (Gujarat) ports, he noted that under PMMSY, three Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbours are being developed in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, and Puducherry with a total investment of ₹369.80 crores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Century Plyboards gains after reappointing Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman & MD

Century Plyboards gains after reappointing Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman & MD

Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR climb above 60 mark

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR climb above 60 mark

Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon