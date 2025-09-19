Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Jaykay Enterprises rose 5.45% to Rs 194.40 after its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 94.45 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the manufacture of composite parts.

Jaykay Enterprises is engaged in additive manufacturing, prototyping, and 3D printing.

On the financial front, the company reported a 343.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.22 crore on a 223.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 55.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR climb above 60 mark

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR climb above 60 mark

Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

Indices drift lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 24,400 level

Indices drift lower in early trade; Nifty trades below 24,400 level

Stock Alert: Senores Pharma, Ramky Infra, Thomas Cook, Sai Life Sciences

Stock Alert: Senores Pharma, Ramky Infra, Thomas Cook, Sai Life Sciences

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon