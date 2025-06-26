Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has lost 3.69% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd lost 1.62% today to trade at Rs 1075. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.05% to quote at 38187.07. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 0.81% and Black Box Ltd lost 0.66% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 5.12 % over last one year compared to the 5.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has lost 3.69% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 219 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4641 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1730 on 26 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 929.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

