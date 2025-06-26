Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lloyds Metals & Energy receives environmental clearance to expand its iron ore mining capacity to 55 MTPA

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy (LMEL) has received the Environmental Clearance (EC) to expand its iron ore mining capacity to 55 million tonnes (Maximum) per annum (MTPA).

With 55 MTPA production capacity, LMEL's mine stands as the largest iron ore operation in the nation. This development is set to significantly enhance the raw material security for domestic steel producers.

In the initial years, the company will mine 26 MTPA (Max) of Hematite (Direct Sales Ore). The subsequent ramp-up to 55 MTPA capacity will include 45 MT(Max) BHQ (Banded Hematite Quartzite). Gradually, as the beneficiation plants become operational, LMEL will replace Hematite DSO with beneficiated ore. The Mine is designed with sustainability at its core through the integration of battery operated HEMMS, electrically powered machinery, LNG vehicles and renewable energy. This model of sustainable mining will serve as a valuable case study for similar initiatives in the future.

 

The effective date of commencement of operations for enhanced capacity would be after receipt of Consent to Operate (CTO), from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) which has been applied for and shall be received shortly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

