Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

However, rural demand improved as evident from the increase in the retail sales of two-wheelers. During May 2025, household demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) picked up, following the pursuit of alternative avenues for employment in the pre-sowing lean agricultural period and an increase in MGNREGS wage rates.
Petroleum consumption expanded for the first time in the last four months, driven by petrol. Unseasonal rains and premature onset of monsoon, however, led to a reduction in electricity demand.
Overall economic activity remained robust in May 2025, with key high-frequency indicators like E-way bills, Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, toll collections, and digital payments showing strong growth.
