Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
As per the RBI Bulletin, high-frequency indicators for May present mixed signals on aggregate demand. Urban demand showed signs of moderation as passenger vehicle sales declined with a sharp drop in entry-level segment.

However, rural demand improved as evident from the increase in the retail sales of two-wheelers. During May 2025, household demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) picked up, following the pursuit of alternative avenues for employment in the pre-sowing lean agricultural period and an increase in MGNREGS wage rates.

Petroleum consumption expanded for the first time in the last four months, driven by petrol. Unseasonal rains and premature onset of monsoon, however, led to a reduction in electricity demand.

 

Overall economic activity remained robust in May 2025, with key high-frequency indicators like E-way bills, Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, toll collections, and digital payments showing strong growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Sensex jumps 310 pts in early trade; Nifty above 25,350

Sensex jumps 310 pts in early trade; Nifty above 25,350

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon