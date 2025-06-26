Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has added 10.39% over last one month compared to 8.57% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 1.54% today to trade at Rs 575. The BSE Realty index is up 0.53% to quote at 7956.77. The index is up 8.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.3% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd added 0.18% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.32 % over last one year compared to the 5.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 10.39% over last one month compared to 8.57% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7879 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

