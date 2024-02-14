Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 60.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 345.51 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 60.11% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 345.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales345.51313.21 10 OPM %11.7813.39 -PBDT33.2023.96 39 PBT15.967.16 123 NP11.247.02 60
