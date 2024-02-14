Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 60.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 345.51 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 60.11% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 345.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.345.51313.2111.7813.3933.2023.9615.967.1611.247.02