Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 01:08 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Dynamic Cables hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 735.10 after the company's net profit rose 71.09% to Rs 23.56 crore on 37.41% increase in net sales to Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax jumped 67.65% year on year to Rs 30.68 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Total expenses rallied 35.01% to Rs 301.90 crore, compared with Rs 223.60 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 301.90 crore (up 22.09% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 12.80 crore (up 60.20% YoY) and finance cost stood at 2.03 crore (down 63.02%YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 71.61% to Rs 64.82 crore on 33.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,025.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.50 /- per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Further, the board of directors recommended the re-appointment of Ashish Mangal as the managing director of the company for approval to shareholders.

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, Power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discom, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. Co. has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

