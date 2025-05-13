Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Honda forecasts 24.5% profit drop as China sales dip, Trump tariffs loom

Honda forecasts 24.5% profit drop as China sales dip, Trump tariffs loom

Research and development costs hurt, despite Honda's record global motorcycle sales for the fiscal year, which topped 21 million motorcycles

Honda

Annual sales edged up 6.2 per cent to nearly 21.69 trillion Yen (USD 147 billion). (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda's profit for the fiscal year through March slipped 24.5 per cent from the previous year, as its vehicle sales in China dropped, and the Japanese automaker warned Tuesday that President Donald Trump's tariffs will worsen its earnings.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co, which dropped talks to integrate its business with Japanese rival Nissan Motor Corp earlier this year, said its annual profit totaled 835.8 billion Yen (USD 5.6 billion), down from 1.1 trillion Yen in the previous fiscal year.

Annual sales edged up 6.2 per cent to nearly 21.69 trillion Yen (USD 147 billion).

Research and development costs hurt, despite Honda's record global motorcycle sales for the fiscal year, which topped 21 million motorcycles. 

 

Hybrid vehicle sales also did well, especially in the US, and Honda's profitability per vehicle was also improving, according to the maker of the Accord sedan and CR-V sports-utility vehicle.

Also Read

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

US tariff pause on Beijing puts pressure on 'China-plus-one' countries

drugs, pharma

Trump drug pricing order to affect innovators, generics spared: IPA

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

'No winners in tariff wars': Xi Jinping urges unity to secure global peace

Boeing

China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

Donald Trump, Trump

Hollywood asks for tax incentives from Trump after 100% tariffs on films

Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara acknowledged that Trump's tariffs were likely to hurt, erasing 650 billion Yen (USD 4.4 billion) from its operating profit for the fiscal year through March 2026. That's mainly because of US tariffs on vehicles from Canada and Mexico. Honda's vehicle shipments from Japan to the US are negligible.

Officials stressed major uncertainties remain, but said they felt it was important to give a realistic projection, no matter how pessimistic it might be.

Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe said Honda will do its best to minimise the impact from tariffs. In the long term, Honda will transfer auto production to US plants and rethink its investment plans. All decisions will be made very carefully, Mibe told reporters.

He also said Honda was sticking to its plans to produce more electric vehicles. 

Various automakers have said they are baffled by Trump's opposition to EVs and his tariffs, and some companies are trimming back their ambitious electrification plans.

Honda is projecting a 70 per cent nose-dive in profit for the fiscal year through March 2026, at 250 billion Yen (USD 1.7 billion), on 20.3 trillion Yen (USD 137 billion) in sales, down 6 per cent.

Honda and Nissan announced in December they were going to hold talks to set up a joint holding company. Mitsubishi Motors Corp, another Japanese automaker, had said it was considering joining that group. But the plans quickly unravelled, with Nissan saying it wanted out because it would be at a disadvantage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

job, job hunt, job search

UK jobs market cools down offering some relief to Bank of England

MH17 crash

UN aviation body indicts Russia for 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17

Softbank

Japan's SoftBank Group Q4 results: Profit rises to $3.5 bn, beats estimates

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump is visiting 3 Gulf nations where his company just made new deals

Trump, Saudi Prince, Trump's Saudi visit

Saudi crown prince welcomes Trump as he begins four-day Mideast tour

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff Honda Motor Co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon