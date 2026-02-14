Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.22% to Rs 26.87 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 65.15% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.22% to Rs 26.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.8713.426.7015.200.881.340.360.790.230.66

