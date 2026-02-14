Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 100.22% to Rs 26.87 croreNet profit of Nandani Creation declined 65.15% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.22% to Rs 26.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.8713.42 100 OPM %6.7015.20 -PBDT0.881.34 -34 PBT0.360.79 -54 NP0.230.66 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Handson Global Management (HGM) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST