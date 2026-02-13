Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 89.09 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 5.01% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 89.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.89.0993.7614.2213.7610.3210.026.165.874.614.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News