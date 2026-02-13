Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.16% to Rs 46.10 croreNet profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 102.24% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.16% to Rs 46.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.1032.89 40 OPM %21.9121.16 -PBDT10.336.67 55 PBT7.453.62 106 NP5.422.68 102
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:06 PM IST