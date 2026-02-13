Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.16% to Rs 46.10 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 102.24% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.16% to Rs 46.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.1032.8921.9121.1610.336.677.453.625.422.68

