Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 7.17 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 6.80% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.175.86 22 OPM %-2.65-30.38 -PBDT10.058.94 12 PBT9.488.66 9 NP9.428.82 7

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

