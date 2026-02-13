Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 7.17 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 6.80% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.175.86-2.65-30.3810.058.949.488.669.428.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News