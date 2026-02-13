Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 8.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 11.94 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 8.21% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.9413.5594.5682.3611.2711.1311.2711.137.498.16

