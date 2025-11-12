E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.97% to Rs 33.75 croreNet Loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.97% to Rs 33.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.7544.39 -24 OPM %-39.910.50 -PBDT-16.151.06 PL PBT-19.44-0.33 -5791 NP-19.44-0.33 -5791
