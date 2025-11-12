Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 294.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 20.93 croreNet profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 294.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.9314.89 41 OPM %4.204.57 -PBDT0.780.68 15 PBT0.750.65 15 NP0.750.19 295
