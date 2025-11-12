Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 12.25 crore

Net profit of Rotographics (India) reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.250 0 OPM %1.630 -PBDT0.49-0.04 LP PBT0.49-0.04 LP NP0.37-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 294.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 294.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 89.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 89.99% in the September 2025 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 170.83% in the September 2025 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 170.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon