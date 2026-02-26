Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
E2E Networks rises after launching QIP issue for raising capital

E2E Networks rises after launching QIP issue for raising capital

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

E2E Networks added 2.51% to Rs 2,624.80 after the company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The company's board had authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

The floor price of Rs 2,630.60 is at a premium of 2.73% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 2,560.60 recorded on the NSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The final issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

 

According to NSE data, the company intends to issue a total of 150 crore shares in the said issue.

As per the E2E Networks offer document, the purpose of the said QIP issue to raise capital for funding the capital expenditure of the company towards procurement of cloud compute infrastructure, including cloud GPUs and traditional compute and other related IT equipment. The proceeds would also be used for general corporate purposes.

E2E Networks operates as a cloud infrastructure provider in India, offering GPU computing, enterprise cloud solutions and managed services for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.

On a standalone basis, E2E Networks reported net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.59 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 68.32% YoY to Rs 70.02 crore in Q3 December 2025.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

