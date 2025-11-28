Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 32.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 254.43 croreNet profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 32.07% to Rs 31.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 254.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales254.43205.23 24 OPM %68.2567.93 -PBDT47.1340.41 17 PBT44.0237.66 17 NP31.6323.95 32
