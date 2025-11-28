SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 15.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 381.42 croreNet profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 15.92% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 381.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 304.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales381.42304.99 25 OPM %67.6171.12 -PBDT56.8551.67 10 PBT52.3645.50 15 NP39.1033.73 16
