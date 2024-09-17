Business Standard
EaseMyTrip.com strengthens its presence in medical tourism sector

EaseMyTrip.com strengthens its presence in medical tourism sector

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
With acquisition of minor stakes in Pflege Home Healthcare and Rollins International
EaseMyTrip.com has announced the acquisition of a 49% equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare and 30% in Rollins International, marking its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing medical tourism sector. These acquisitions align with EaseMyTrip's mission to offer holistic travel solutions by integrating wellness and healthcare services into its service portfolio as medical tourism.
EaseMyTrip has acquired Pflege Home Healthcare, a renowned home healthcare provider headquartered in Dubai. Pflege offers comprehensive care services across a wide range of segments, from doctor visits, Registered Nursing care at Home and physiotherapy to home-based medical equipment like ventilators and oxygen. Their patient-centric approach ensures high-quality, compassionate care in the comfort of their clients' homes. The acquisition of Pflege empowers EaseMyTrip to offer reliable healthcare services, expanding its offerings in the medical tourism domain to cater to travellers seeking medical treatments or wellness solutions abroad.
 
Alongside Pflege Home Healthcare, Rollins International has a strong presence in India with its focus on gluten-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free food products, highly effective health supplements, and cutting-edge wellness therapies. Rollins also operates a range of brands offering state-of-the-art wellness devices, nutritional guidance, and recreational spaces. Rollins's flagship wellness centres are now present in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and coming soon to even more localities, cities, and countries. This acquisition allows EaseMyTrip to enter the healthcare market with a robust portfolio designed to meet the unique needs of customers dealing with food allergies, distinct wellness requirements, and lifestyle challenges.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

