The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.24 percent to 8,140.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.24 percent to close at 8,361.20.

Xero rallied 2.6 percent after announcing its acquisition of Syft Analytics for US$70m.

Australian markets booked a fourth consecutive session of gains to reach a new high, led by technology, real estate and energy stocks.