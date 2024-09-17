Japanese markets fall sharply, Nikkei down 1.03%

A two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway later today, with markets seeing a nearly 70 percent probability of a bigger 50 bps rate cut to the 4.7-5 percent range on Wednesday.

Gold ticked higher in Asian trading even as the dollar selloff paused ahead of the U.S. retail sales data for August due later in the day.

Oil extended overnight gains due to disruptions in U.S. production caused by Hurricane Francine and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's most anticipated meeting in years.