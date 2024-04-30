Business Standard
EaseMyTrip partners with the prestigious World Championship of Legends

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
EaseMyTrip announced its partnership as the presenting partner of the prestigious World Championship of Legends (WCL). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of sports and entertainment, uniting two influential entities to enhance the cricketing experience for fans worldwide.
The World Championship of Legends kicks off on the 3rd of July at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK. Six teams will be vying for glory, including India Champions, Australia Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions. Legendary players such as Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Brett Lee, Ian Bell, and Daren Sammy will grace the field, adding to the excitement and prestige of the tournament.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Lok Sabha Polls LIVEJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
