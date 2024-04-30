KPI Green Energy bags solar power projects of 74.30 MW

Additionally, M/s. KPark Sunbeat has undertaken 30 MW capacity, and M/s. Sun Drops Energia has undertaken 17.3 MW capacity, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' Segment of the Company.

KPI Green Energy has received new orders aggregating to 74.30 MW for executing solar power projects. Within this allocation, KPI Green Energy has undertaken 27 MW capacity, which includes 20 MW capacity for the development of Solar power project forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project.