Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Term loan - IND A; Positive (Affirmed, Outlook revised to Positive from Stable)

Fund based limits - IND A; Positive/ IND A1 (Affirmed, Outlook revised to Positive from Stable)

Snowman Logistic has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under: