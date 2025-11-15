Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eastcoast Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Eastcoast Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales02.15 -100 OPM %0-40.00 -PBDT0.13-0.75 LP PBT0.13-0.75 LP NP0.05-0.80 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

