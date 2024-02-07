EC ruling sparks factional conflict in NCP, triggering protests and legal battles

Following the Election Commission's ruling, Ajit Pawar's camp has been granted the party symbol 'clock', exacerbating the simmering internal tensions within the NCP. EC also granted the Sharad Pawar faction a one-time option to choose a name for their new political entity, with a deadline of 7 February 2024, to provide their preferences.

In response, the Sharad Pawar faction intends to challenge the decision by approaching the Supreme Court, while Ajit Pawar's group has already filed a caveat application in the apex court seeking a hearing in response to the Sharad Pawar faction's plan to do the same. A caveat application is filed to prevent any unfavorable ruling without the applicant being given a chance to be heard.

The repercussions of the Election Commission's decision have been marked by heightened tensions, culminating in protests outside the NCP office that have escalated to violent confrontations. The volatile situation has garnered reactions from various political leaders, with plans emerging to contest the ruling through legal channels.

Amid the escalating conflict, Ajit Pawar has announced intentions to visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. The legal actions being pursued by both factions underscore the depth of the internal crisis sparked by the Election Commission's ruling.

As the NCP grapples with internal turmoil, the ramifications of this development are poised to reverberate across the political landscape, shaping the trajectory of the party and potentially impacting the broader political landscape in India.

