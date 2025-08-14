Ecofinity Atomix standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.92% to Rs 11.27 croreNet profit of Ecofinity Atomix rose 132.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 73.92% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.276.48 74 OPM %4.534.48 -PBDT0.840.34 147 PBT0.840.34 147 NP0.580.25 132
