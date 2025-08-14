Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.27% to Rs 39.88 croreNet profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 15.95% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.27% to Rs 39.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.8828.43 40 OPM %36.3629.51 -PBDT7.585.98 27 PBT6.835.90 16 NP5.094.39 16
