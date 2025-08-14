Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 28.31 croreNet profit of Valson Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 28.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.3128.62 -1 OPM %3.293.21 -PBDT0.720.66 9 PBT0.090.02 350 NP0.090.05 80
