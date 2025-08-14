Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Terai Tea Co standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Terai Tea Co standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 60.43% to Rs 29.07 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co declined 13.70% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.43% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.0718.12 60 OPM %5.647.23 -PBDT4.335.03 -14 PBT4.034.67 -14 NP4.034.67 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 36.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 36.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 27.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 27.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon