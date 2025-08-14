GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 113.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.94% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance rose 113.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 102.94% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.690.34 103 OPM %56.5258.82 -PBDT0.370.20 85 PBT0.370.20 85 NP0.320.15 113
