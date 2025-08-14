Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India rose 31.71% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.291.24 4 OPM %90.7087.90 -PBDT0.710.55 29 PBT0.710.55 29 NP0.540.41 32
