Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 69.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 13.11% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 69.88% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.2712.97 -13 OPM %15.0019.20 -PBDT1.402.23 -37 PBT0.341.23 -72 NP0.250.83 -70

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

