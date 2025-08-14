Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.60% to Rs 16.51 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 10.20% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.60% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.5111.11 49 OPM %7.6911.16 -PBDT0.800.80 0 PBT0.520.54 -4 NP0.540.49 10
