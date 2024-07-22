Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 11.41 croreNet profit of Trishakti Industries rose 900.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.4110.02 14 OPM %18.762.79 -PBDT1.970.27 630 PBT1.870.21 790 NP1.400.14 900
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content