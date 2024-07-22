Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 363.49 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 363.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 352.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.363.49352.3111.535.4311.61-3.45-13.46-29.36-13.46-19.55