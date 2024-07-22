Business Standard
Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 363.49 crore
Net Loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 363.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 352.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales363.49352.31 3 OPM %11.535.43 -PBDT11.61-3.45 LP PBT-13.46-29.36 54 NP-13.46-19.55 31
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

