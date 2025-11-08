Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 15.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 35.73 croreNet profit of Ecoplast rose 15.43% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.7330.35 18 OPM %8.908.67 -PBDT3.752.96 27 PBT2.792.34 19 NP2.021.75 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content