Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 3.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 148.89 croreNet profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 3.08% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 148.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales148.89130.63 14 OPM %13.9016.88 -PBDT22.8923.02 -1 PBT18.7419.01 -1 NP13.5113.94 -3
