Board of Fedbank Financial Services approves change in directorate

Board of Fedbank Financial Services approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 September 2024
The Board of Fedbank Financial Services at its meeting held on 24 September 2024 has approved the appointment of Sonal Dave as an Additional Director (in the capacity of Independent Director) of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from 24 September 2024.
The Board of Directors of the Company have taken note of the completion of the term of K. Balakrishnan (DIN: 00034031) as Chairman of the Board on 24 September 2024 i.e. today.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

