Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market may extend gains on positive global cues

Market may extend gains on positive global cues

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
The GIFT Nifty October futures contract is up 13.50 points, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Institutional Flows:
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,784.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,868.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 September 2024, provisional data showed.
FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 26768.33 crore in September 2024 (so far). They sold shares worth 21,368.51 crore in August 2024.
Global Markets:

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi integrates RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform

Tata Elxsi integrates RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform

Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 15,433 equity shares under ESUP

Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 15,433 equity shares under ESUP

Board of Fedbank Financial Services approves change in directorate

Board of Fedbank Financial Services approves change in directorate

R Systems appoints Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services

R Systems appoints Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Durvalumab solutions

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Durvalumab solutions

Dow Jones Futures were down 99 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stock market today.
 
Most Asian stocks extended gains on Wednesday, buoyed by China's expansive stimulus package and a strengthening yuan. The rally, which began the previous day, was fueled by the People's Bank of China's announcement of measures aimed at supporting the economy and financial markets.
In the United States, the S&P 500 (+0.25%) reached a new all-time high Tuesday, shrugging off concerns about weak consumer confidence. Nvidia's shares surged 4% following news that CEO Jensen Huang had completed his stock sales.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.20%) and Nasdaq Composite (+0.56%) also recorded gains.
US consumer confidence suffered its biggest one-month decline in more than three years, hitting 98.7 for September. The data follows a warning from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about increasing geopolitical instability cast a shadow over the positive market sentiment. Dimon expressed concerns that these geopolitical tensions could impact the global economy.
Domestic Market:
The domestic equity benchmarks closed nearly flat on Tuesday after a volatile session. The benchmarks Sensex and Nifty indices reversed trend after briefly crossing 85,000 and 26,000, respectively. The Chinese central bank's rate cut and additional stimulus measures positively impacted global investor sentiment, leading to gains in metal stocks. IT and energy stocks also rose. However, PSU banks and FMCG shares declined.
In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 14.57 points or 0.02% to 84,914.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.35 points or 0.01% to 25,940.40. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,163.23 and 26,011.55, respectively, in late trade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Sensex, Nifty may track Wall Street gains

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ: Guptill mentions biggest challenge while batting in India

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi, Shah appeal people to cast vote in Phase 2

PV Sindhu

South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu's consulting coach

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 voting begins, 239 candidates in the fray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon