Tata Elxsi integrates RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform

Looking ahead, Tata Elxsi will upgrade the platform to include next-generation features such as Wi-Fi 7. This upgrade will further enhance FWA devices, offering operators more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions setting the stage for the next generation of wireless innovation.

Tata Elxsi today announced the successful integration of the RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform. This first of its kind integration opens a new pathway for operators to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable high-speed FWA solutions. Integration of the RDK-B middleware includes key features such as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, packet statistics, and advanced security options, ensuring the platform is versatile and can be deployed in both indoor and outdoor environments. Operators can now deliver value-added services like Quality of Service (QoS), band steering, parental control, and VPN, enhancing the overall broadband experience.