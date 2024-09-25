Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Educomp Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Educomp Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 1.29 crore
Net Loss of Educomp Solutions reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.38 -7 OPM %-13.95-79.71 -PBDT-1.60-1.18 -36 PBT-1.81-1.25 -45 NP-1.81-1.25 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic- Twitter)

Rishabh Pant is electric, as a bowler there is little room for error: Lyon

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Sensex, Nifty may track Wall Street gains

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ: Guptill mentions biggest challenge while batting in India

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi, Shah appeal people to cast vote in Phase 2

PV Sindhu

South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu's consulting coach

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon