Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 81.69% to Rs 64.58 crore

Net profit of Edel Finance Co rose 175.16% to Rs 427.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.69% to Rs 64.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.58352.74 -82 OPM %88.1295.81 -PBDT431.92183.41 135 PBT431.91183.41 135 NP427.16155.24 175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

